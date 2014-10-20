Skip to content
Carl DeMaio
Candidate rushes the stage at 50th District debate
Video
California gas tax repeal falls short
DeMaio: Caltrans head should resign over alleged gas tax campaigning
Gas tax repeal campaign claims Caltrans lobbied against them
Radio host Demaio rallies foes of sanctuary laws ahead of county supervisors meeting
More Carl DeMaio Headlines
Former City Councilman DeMaio drops out of 50th Congressional District race
San Diegans can stop water rate hike by signing form, DeMaio says
Former Carl DeMaio staffer pleads guilty to obstructing justice
Man accuses DeMaio of exposing himself
2nd man accuses DeMaio of sexual harassment
VP Joe Biden to campaign in San Diego Saturday
Donna Frye attacks DeMaio’s character on eve of election
Poll: Peters, DeMaio tied in race for congressional seat
No charges to be filed in DeMaio investigations
Carl Demaio on 52nd Congressional District Race