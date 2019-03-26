Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
carjacking
El Cajon hit by spree of robberies, carjackings
Carjacking reported in Oak Park
Carjackers on the loose in San Ysidro
Burglar attacks 72-year-old man with crowbar, drives off in his minivan
3 men wanted in armed carjacking
More carjacking Headlines
Carjacker on the loose after Bay Terraces theft
‘Snake-throwing carjacker’ accused of stealing SUV, causing over $17K in damage
Man yanks teen from car, drives off
Man claiming to be armed carjacks driver
Man arrested in armed carjacking of shopper at Fashion Valley
Man injured trying to fight off carjacker
Father chases down, shoots carjacker who stole vehicle with man’s son inside: sheriff
2 young men arrested on suspicion of tasing, carjacking man
Sketch shows Fashion Valley carjacking suspect
Woman punched twice during carjacking