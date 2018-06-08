Skip to content
Campo
Mobile home fire displaces family of 5
Repeat DUI offender convicted of murder in fiery crash
Couple, dogs escape house fire
Fire breaks out near border in Mexico
Nearly $160K in narcotics found inside fake car battery
Small brush fire in I-8 median affecting traffic
Explore San Diego: Stone Store’s story
Heat breaks record in part of East County
Border agents find 58 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
One person suffers burns in mobile home fire
Toddler separated from mother during border crossing attempt
Fatal crash claims young Campo resident
Brush fires break out near East County casino
Campo brush fire fully contained
Campfire started blaze that burned hundreds of acres in Campo