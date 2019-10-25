Skip to content
California Wildfires
Early, more intense wildfire season expected after dry Calif. winter
County supervisors vote for stricter building codes for wildfire protection
Stricter building codes approved to boost wildfire protection
Calif. lawmakers eye back-up power for cellphone towers
Wildfires cause scramble for home insurance in California
More California Wildfires Headlines
California expands insurance protections in wildfire areas
SoCal Edison to pay $360M to settle claims over wildfires, mudflow
A wedding ring was the only thing that survived when this house burned in the Getty Fire
Trump, Newsom spar over funding for Calif. wildfire relief
2 San Diego residents appointed to Calif. wildfire safety board
PG&E to give $100 credit to customers affected by power shutoffs
Kincade Fire grows to 76,000 acres in Sonoma County
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as wildfires rage
Crews bring fires in Ramona, Valley Center under control
Residents turn to resource centers on second day of power outages