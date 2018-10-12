California Lottery

Skip to content
‘Scratcher Snatcher’ sought near LA
Woman claims half-billion-dollar lottery ticket bought in San Diego
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 numbers sold in National City
Lottery hopefuls already trying luck at store that sold winning ticket
$530M winning lotto ticket sold in San Diego
Man claims $1M from lottery scratcher ticket sold in San Diego
2 winning lottery tickets sold in San Diego County
Man accused of stealing $10M lottery ticket from roommate
Lottery ticket worth $18,000 sold in San Diego
No winner in Powerball drawing, jackpot now up to $750 million
Here are the winning numbers for the $470M Powerball jackpot
Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in San Francisco
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined near $1B
FOX 5 Poll: How would you spend the jackpot?
Mega Millions grows to $548M making it third-largest jackpot in history