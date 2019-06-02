Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
California Highway Patrol
Procession, service honor CHP officer killed in shootout
Family was taking teen tied up in car to drug rehab in Mexico, CHP says
Fallbrook crash leaves 1 dead
Motorcyclist dies after crash on I-15
CHP officer dead, 2 others wounded in gun battle on Riverside freeway
More California Highway Patrol Headlines
3 guns stolen from Palomar Mountain State Park kiosk
Boy killed when big rig, SUV collide
Firefighters recover car from embankment
Body found in wrecked truck along rural highway
Camaro driver suspected of DUI after hitting CHP motorcycle officer
1 dies after being pinned underneath vehicle at campground
1 injured when vehicle fire spreads to brush in Ramona
CHP cracks down on speeding, street racing in East County neighborhood
Missing 3-year-old girl found
1 killed in fiery I-8 crash near Live Oak Springs