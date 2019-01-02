Skip to content
burglary
Police seeking Chula Vista burglar
3 guns stolen from Palomar Mountain State Park kiosk
1 dead, 1 injured in San Carlos home invasion
Burglary suspect caught hiding in woods after running from police
$18K worth of tools stolen from construction trailer
Couple steals $1,600 worth of alcohol in baby stroller
Police: Woman arrested after calling 911, claiming husband was a burglar
Man in high heels caught on camera breaking into home
Carlsbad police hold community meeting following deadly stabbing
Video shows burglar break into sleeping baby’s room
Woman choked by stranger in her South Bay home
SDSU police need help identifying possible burglary suspects
2 arrested on suspicion of burglary, drug offenses
Credit card stolen from gym locker used to buy $1,000 in gift cards, authorities say
Burglar breaks into tented home in East County