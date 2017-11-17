Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Broken water main
Streets flooded by water main break in North Park
Residents fed up with flooding in North Park neighborhood
Main break leaves residents without water overnight
Water main break floods Korean church in San Marcos
Water main break blocks traffic in OB
More Broken water main Headlines
Water main break closes South Bay road
Broken hydrant sends geyser into the sky, damages cars
Crews replace ruptured water main in North Park
People ‘trapped,’ streets flooded by North Park water main break
Local man fed up after water main breaks repeatedly flood his home
Water main break reported near National City
Main break floods roads, closes businesses in Midway District
Broken water main shuts down street near SDSU
Sinkhole swallows truck, homes flood in Mountain View
Apartment complex without water due to broken pipe