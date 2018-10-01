Skip to content
Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court hears first case with Justice Kavanaugh
Local Republicans host last rally before midterm elections
Trump hosts Kavanaugh for ceremonial Supreme Court swearing-in
Protesters rally against Kavanaugh confirmation in La Jolla, downtown
Where Brett Kavanaugh stands on key issues
More Brett Kavanaugh Headlines
How senators voted on Brett Kavanaugh
Brett Kavanaugh is a Supreme Court Justice
Kavanaugh nomination: Collins, Manchin all but assure he will be confirmed
Senate votes to move Kavanaugh’s nomination to final vote
A day of fury and mistrust as Kavanaugh drama hits final stretch
McConnell takes key step toward vote on Kavanaugh nomination
Jeff Flake calls Trump’s mocking of Ford ‘not right’ and ‘kind of appalling’
Police questioned Kavanaugh after bar fight in 1985
Kavanaugh questioned about letter alleging he, friend attacked Oceanside woman
Trump decries ‘trauma’ done to Kavanaugh, calls for ‘comprehensive’ investigation