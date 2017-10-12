Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breast Cancer
Journalist diagnosed with breast cancer after screening mammogram on Facebook Live
Drug extends life of younger women with advanced breast cancer, study says
California teacher on medical leave for breast cancer has to pay for her substitute
Woman hand-writes letters to hundreds of women battling breast cancer
3-day, 60-mile cancer walk concludes in San Diego after raising $6.3 million
More Breast Cancer Headlines
3-Day, 60-mile cancer walk kicks off in Del Mar
Yacht America raises pink sail for breast cancer awareness
San Diego restaurants take part in Dine Out for the Cure
‘Bike for Boobs’ supports breast cancer research
Susan G. Komen San Diego, Padres team up to offer free mammograms
Study: Many women with breast cancer can safely skip chemo
SD lab pays $2M to resolve unnecessary breast cancer test claims
3 keys to having a healthy year
‘Dine out’ to help restaurants raise money for Susan G. Komen