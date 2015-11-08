Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boxing
Sweetwater High School’s valedictorian hits the bag as hard as the books
Danyelle Wolf back in the boxing ring to pursue Olympic dream
Local gym helps set up a personal training routine
Freeda Foreman, daughter of former boxer George Foreman, dies at 42
South Bay gym attracts talent from around the world
More Boxing Headlines
Manny Pacquiao may have suffered career-ending eye injury: report
Undefeated Raquel Miller chases her first world boxing title
Local gym fights Parkinson’s disease one punch at a time
Boxing class helps fight Parkinson’s disease
Mayweather says he will fight Pacquiao again
‘Battle of the Badges’ takes boxing ring aboard the USS Midway
Man trains for first sanctioned U.S. bare-knuckle fight in 130 years
Jorge ‘Kid Bash’ Munoz returns to the ring
Remembering when Muhammad Ali trained in San Diego
Pacquiao wants to fight Mayweather again before retiring