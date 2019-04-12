Skip to content
border
ACLU requests review of treatment of pregnant women at Border Patrol facilities
Trump administration reaches 100-mile mark for new border wall construction
16 arrested after cutting through border wall to enter US
Troops deployed to US-Mexico border will receive medals
2nd secret border official Facebook group shows mocking images
More border Headlines
US troops to spend month painting border wall
Man killed in shootout at border had Chinese men hidden in pickup
Man stung by swarm of bees near border
Hundreds of TSA agents headed to border
Sewage, pesticides and runoff: Toxic sludge is daily reality for border agents
Leader of border-patrolling militia group trained to assassinate arrested, authorities say
FBI arrests member of armed group that detains migrants at border
WATCH: Militia group posts videos detaining hundreds of migrants
Border freeway closure planned overnight Sunday
Trump told CBP head he’d pardon him if he were sent to jail for violating immigration law