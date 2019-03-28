Skip to content
border wall
Border wall construction is destroying national park, environmentalists say
Department of Homeland Security asks Pentagon to fund 270 miles of border wall
Appeals court allows use of $3.6B in military funds for border wall
Border Patrol ‘in a much better place than this time last year,’ chief says
‘Walls work,’ DHS head declares during border visit
More border wall Headlines
Trump administration to review private Calif. lands for border wall construction
Court blocks federal funds for border wall in parts of California, New Mexico
California, New Mexico file lawsuit trying to stop border wall
Judge rejects House Democrats’ attempt to block border wall
Private group uses GoFundMe money to build its own border wall
Federal judge blocks Trump from using Defense funds for parts of border wall
Pentagon diverts another $1.5 billion for Trump’s border wall
Pentagon awards nearly $1 billion to build Trump’s border wall
Here’s where the Trump administration plans to build the border wall
Defense Department starts scouting sites for new border wall