Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Border Report
Cell phone company in Tijuana disrupts Verizon service across border
Video
Border wall construction is destroying national park, environmentalists say
Vendors at San Ysidro border crossing shut down over traffic safety concerns
Longest smuggling tunnel found at San Diego border
Video
Drug traffickers suspected in murders of 154 women
More Border Report Headlines
Officials contain chickenpox outbreak at migrant shelter
Controversial policies are being used to expedite removal of asylum-seekers, lawyer says
Advocates urge US to stop sending asylum seekers to dangerous border cities
Border town’s industrial complex experiences explosive growth
‘Walls work,’ DHS head declares during border visit
Lawmakers urge inquiry into conditions at ICE detention centers
FBI worried about criminals’ access to encryption technology
Mexican victims of Walmart shooting ready to file lawsuit
Mexican shoppers ‘not afraid’ to return to El Paso Walmart
Bishop calls for humane immigration reforms