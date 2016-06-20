Skip to content
Border Fire
Brush fire crosses US-Mexico border
Cal Fire sends crew to fight 1.5K-acre border blaze in Mexico
Bodies found after Border Fire believed to be missing couple
Border Fire continues burning week after it sparked
Masked man watches over homes and pets of Border Fire evacuees
More Border Fire Headlines
Evacuation order lifted for Potrero community
Lake Morena Village evacuated due to Border Fire threat
More areas evacuated as Border Fire grows to 7,500 acres
Border Fire grows to 7,500 acres, triggers outages
More evacuations ordered as wildfire burns out of control near border
3 firefighters injured as wildfire spreads near border