Bomb Squad
Bomb squad clears threatening package left outside fire station
FBI discovers bomb materials in raid on La Jolla home
Bomb squad responds to Starbucks after man makes ‘strange statements’
New mobile bomb chamber could protect SD from package threats
Toy grenade causes bomb scare Encinitas laundromat
More Bomb Squad Headlines
Bomb squad investigates possible threat at federal courthouse
Teen’s forgotten bag prompts Mariachi Festival evacuation
Suspicious device prompts evacuations in Mission Hills
Smoke grenade prompts bomb scare in North Park
ISIS claims responsibility for Kuwait mosque bombing
Oklahoma City bombing remembered 20 years later
Opening statements to begin in Boston bombing trial
Suspicious bundle found beneath SUV
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of post office