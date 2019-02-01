Skip to content
Boil water order
State Water Board cites Poway for 'failure to protect its public water system'
Water utility company warns residents of scammers
Video
Report: Rope caught in valve caused Poway's weeklong water crisis
Video
County waives fees for Poway restaurants affected by boil water advisory
Poway business plans to pay employees out of pocket after boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted in Poway
Poway enters 5th day of boil water advisory
Boil water order issued for Lake Morena County Park