Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bizarre Border Busts
Teen accused of using remote-controlled car to smuggle meth across border
Man pleads guilty to smuggling 20,000 fentanyl pills
Army reservist arrested at border, suspected of human smuggling
Man busted at border with heroin in rectal cavity
$1.6M in drugs seized at border over weekend
More Bizarre Border Busts Headlines
Elderly woman busted at border with more than 90 lbs of heroin
PHOTOS: Teen arrested in largest fentanyl bust at border
Mom arrested at border after $1M in drugs found in minivan full of kids
3,500 pounds of marijuana found in earplugs shipment
Border arrests fall to record low; deportations spike under Trump
$9M worth of drugs seized at San Diego-Mexico border in 24 hours
$2.4M in drugs, including fentanyl seized at San Diego-Mexico border
$3.2M worth of drugs seized at California border this weekend
Enough fentanyl to kill 32 million people seized in NYC drug bust
Baby tiger found during smuggling attempt at Otay Mesa border