San Diego
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging, sexually assaulting woman
Bill Cosby’s maximum possible sentence now 10 years after charges merged
Bill Cosby faces up to 30 years for sex assault
Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame star vandalized again
Juror says Bill Cosby’s own words led to his conviction
More Bill Cosby Headlines
Bill Cosby guilty on all three counts in indecent assault trial
Bill Cosby’s case returns to court for the first time since rise of #MeToo movement
Opening statements pushed back in Cosby retrial
DA won’t charge Bill Cosby accuser in alleged drug case
Bill Cosby accuser arrested on drug charges in San Diego
Bill Cosby retrial is set for November, judge rules
Bill Cosby juror speaks: ‘We had no real new evidence’
Bill Cosby to hold town halls to educate on sexual assault laws, publicist says
Bill Cosby jury deadlocked; judge asks them to keep deliberating
Jurors deliberations over for 2nd day in Bill Cosby trial, but no verdict yet