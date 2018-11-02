Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Beer
Belgian Beer and Waffle opens in North Park
Brewery recalls beer because of ‘risk of explosion’ — but it’s still safe to drink
Tony Hawk teams with local brewery on ‘Tony Hawps IPA’
If you like your coffee spiked, Pabst Blue Ribbon has the can for you
Photo of Woody Harrelson helps facial-recognition system catch beer thief
More Beer Headlines
Big rig spills beer on freeway in North County crash
Change ‘brewing’ after unlikely investors save historic OB hardware store
City’s 1st Museum of Beer planned for East Village
Local makers plan for a big weekend in Little Italy
‘Beer spa’ lets customers soak in a warm tub of suds
Men find ‘magic fridge’ full of ice cold beer in flooded field
Police: Suspect drank six-pack of beer inside Target dressing room
Lucky Charms flavored beer to launch this weekend
San Diego company launches non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beer
Beer week kicks off in San Diego