beaches
Coronado ranked one of the best beaches in US ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Sewage contamination closes beaches from IB to Coronado
Lifeguards, firefighters & police manage over 500K holiday beachgoers
Volunteers hit area beaches for post-holiday cleanup
Beach reappears 33 years after being washed away
Red flag warning & high surf advisories in effect
Smaller crowds at San Diego beaches make for smooth Labor Day
Post 4th cleanup begins across area beaches
IB mayor wants to remove HOA beach trespassing signs
Strong rip currents, high surf expected over weekend
Wife of drowning victim: ‘What was he thinking?’
High surf batters San Diego coast
Week begins with record heat; rain on the way
High surf advisory warns of 12-feet waves in Carlsbad
Coastal residents brace for potential flooding