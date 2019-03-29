Skip to content
Balboa Park
Balboa Park Palisades area revamp to begin in March
Lowrider exhibit opens at San Diego Automotive Museum
Motorcyclist injures kidney, spleen while doing wheelies
Balboa Park street performer sentenced to 7 years for sexually assaulting teens
40 vehicles pulled up to Starlight Bowl before mass burglary
More Balboa Park Headlines
$50,000 worth of equipment stolen in Starlight Bowl burglary
10 best haunted houses in the US
Street performer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minors
Man robbed at knifepoint in Balboa Park
Brush fire breaks out near Balboa Park
Vigil in Balboa Park remembers El Paso shooting victims
Street performer arrested in series of sex assaults in Balboa Park
First workshop held for San Diegans to weigh in on new parks master plan
House of France raising money to help reconstruct Notre Dame
Woman charged with killing Lyft passenger in DUI crash