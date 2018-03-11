Skip to content
Aztecs Basketball
SDSU Aztecs go 28-1 with win against Nevada
Video
Winning streak ends for SDSU Aztecs with loss to UNLV
Video
Aztecs score 26th straight victory with win against Boise State
Video
SDSU Aztecs score 24th straight victory with win against Air Force
SDSU Aztecs maintain winning streak with 80-68 win at home
More Aztecs Basketball Headlines
SDSU retires Kawhi Leonard's jersey
Video
Undefeated Aztecs earn No. 7 ranking in AP poll
Video
Former Aztec Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over his personal logo
Aztecs women’s basketball hosts thousands of students for field trip day
WATCH: Aztecs basketball player nails three-quarter court shot
Aztec Jeremy Hemsley ready to take senior leadership role
Coach Brian Dutcher preparing for Aztecs season with new challenges ahead
Loss to Houston eliminates SDSU from NCAA tournament
Aztecs confident in team, head coach ahead of NCAA tournament play
Warren Buffet offers $1 million per year — for life — for perfect March Madness bracket