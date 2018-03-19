Skip to content
Austin Bombing Series
New mobile bomb chamber could protect SD from package threats
Austin bomber left 25-minute confession video on phone, police say
Austin bombing suspect identified, but motive still a mystery
Suspect in string of Austin bombings is dead, police chief says
Austin police say latest scare caused by artillery simulators in Goodwill box
More Austin Bombing Series Headlines
Another suspicious package found at FedEx after explosion, police chief says
5 bombs, many questions: What we know about the Texas explosions
4th blast in Austin leads police to believe ‘serial bomber’ is on the loose