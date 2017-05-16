Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Attempted robbery
Dog spooks suspected armed robber at Verizon store
Teen with gun arrested after trying to steal postal truck
Man flees after attempted armed robbery at Taco Bell
Security officer stabs man who tried to steal his gun at trolley station: police
Uber driver drops off passengers at airport before allegedly returning to their homes to break in
More Attempted robbery Headlines
Man shot outside restaurant in Chula Vista
Teen stabbed defending himself, brother in attempted robbery
Man flees on bicycle after failed perfume store robbery
Store clerk fights off robber, gets shot in South Bay
Attempted robbery shakes sense of security at South Bay park
Chinese food deliveryman sends gun-wielding robbers running
Masked men hold up City Heights jewelry store
Gas station worker suspended after shooting robbery suspect
Purse-snatching suspect punches woman, cops say