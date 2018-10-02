Skip to content
attempted kidnapping
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping attempt
Man walks away after suspected kidnapping attempt
Authorities search for man who tried to kidnap Oceanside girl
Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old outside California school struggles with mental illness, ex-husband says
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 17-year-old in Vista
More attempted kidnapping Headlines
Police looking for 3 suspects after South Park home invasion
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen at bus stop faces judge
Man tried to kidnap teen at bus stop: police
16-year-old Oceanside girl grabbed while walking to school
Woman claims she was kidnapped, held in Rancho Peñasquitos condo
Video shows ‘hero’ 8-year-old save sister from attempted kidnapping
Police: White-haired man in Corvette tries to lure girl into car
Listen to 911 call of young girl honored for bravery during kidnapping
Nude man tried to snatch 2-year-old, terrorized businesses, police say
Pizza delivery driver saves kidnapped woman after she mouths ‘help me’