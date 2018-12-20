Skip to content
asylum
Judge rules asylum-seeking family has right to attorney
Justice Department appeals court order blocking asylum restrictions
CBP tests denying asylum to migrants who passed through other country
DHS: Around 6,000 asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to await immigration hearings
Appeals court allows Trump’s policy of returning some asylum seekers to Mexico to continue for now
Trump introduces sweeping changes to asylum in memo
Border Patrol officials say they will follow law in hearing asylum claims
Taking an inside look at an asylum-seeker shelter downtown
Judge expresses skepticism of return-to-Mexico asylum process
First of many asylum seekers face judge
African asylum seeker granted emergency stay from deportation
County to sue Trump administration over asylum policy
Gov. Gavin Newsom to visit San Diego Thursday
Trump administration appealing latest asylum ban ruling
US says asylum seekers to be sent back to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings