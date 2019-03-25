Skip to content
arson
Police seek arsonist who set clothing business on fire
Video
Man arrested for house fire that killed his parents, sister
Police seek help finding suspected arsonist
Arson suspect ‘extremely dangerous’ to San Diego residents, judge says
Alleged synagogue arsonist gets face full of fire
More arson Headlines
Fire burns onto cemetery at Oceanside mission; arson suspected
Arson suspected in East County motel fire
Police: Man swings rock, bites cop after trying to torch cousin’s house
Man accused of trying to torch defense contractor building with ‘fireball’
Homeless man sentenced for torching South Bay office
Feds: Off-roading warehouse’s 2nd fire in less than a year was arson
Feds sift through gutted off-roading warehouse after 2nd fire this year
Feds investigate off-roading shop’s 2nd fire this year
Half-naked man with a knife shot by police after setting car on fire
Police searching for arsonist suspected of setting fire to North County mosque