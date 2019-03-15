Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Apple
Apple temporarily closes all stores in China as coronavirus spreads
Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1B in patent case
Hidden features of iOS 13 revealed
What to expect from Apple’s Sept. 10 unveiling
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones next month
More Apple Headlines
New Apple credit card comes with a list of warnings
Apple’s Mac Pro parts won’t be exempt from China tariffs, Trump says
Apple moves Mac Pro production from U.S. to China
Apple recalls batteries in some older 15-inch MacBook Pros
iTunes is no more – Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV are the future
Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says
Apple Watch lost at sea washes up 6 months later and it still works
Apple and Qualcomm face off once again in court
iPhone’s newest operating system fixes a bunch of critical security flaws
Apple owes Qualcomm $31M in patents dispute, jury finds