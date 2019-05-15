Skip to content
animals
Safari Park celebrates young elephants’ birthdays
Officials issue urgent warning after family dog dies in hot car
Deaf dog found days after going missing on hike
Dog gives owner silent treatment in hilarious video
SoCal teen admits stealing endangered lemur from zoo
More animals Headlines
Pet owners warned of increase in coyote attacks
DNA tests confirm mountain lion killed by authorities attacked boy
Kitten recovering after being thrown out of moving vehicle
11-foot alligator invades Florida home, gets into owner’s wine
‘Who wants to come bail him out?’: Escondido police release cat’s mugshots
Bald eagle holding longevity record dies just before turning 36
Sylvester Stallone’s turtles from the original ‘Rocky’ film are now 44-years-old
San Diego Zoo’s 15-year-old lion, M’bari, dies
National City moves to ban retail pet sales
Kittens stow away in steel column from NorCal to San Diego