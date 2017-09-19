Skip to content
Animal rescue
Officers rescue goat abandoned near rush-hour traffic
Firefighters rescue very fat rat stuck in manhole cover
Dog survives 96 days in wilderness before being reunited with owner
Rescue dog dies after nearly a decade of service in La Mesa
Officials rescue more than 80 birds from local 1-bedroom apartment
More Animal rescue Headlines
Video shows deer being rescued after falling into well
County rescues coyote left hanging from wire fence
Kitten rescued by firefighters and tree service after hawk apparently drops it in tree
Missing dog returned home safe — but without a leg
Calif. firefighters free dog’s head from brick wall
Dog lost for 8 days is rescued from Florida bay
Homeless man saves abandoned pup, gets unexpected surprise
Bobcat survives 50-mile ‘miracle’ trip stuck in car grill
Firefighters rescue kitten lodged in Lexus during 100-mile trip