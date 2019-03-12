Skip to content
Animal Cruelty
Man arrested for allegedly shooting dog to death
At least 14 horses allegedly shot to death near abandoned mine
Woman forces emaciated dog into trunk after shelter refuses to euthanize it
2 face charges after dog set on fire in parking lot
Kitten recovering after being encased in spray foam, left in garbage can
Man walking his dog makes gruesome discovery along trail
Officers rescue goat abandoned near rush-hour traffic
Woman arrested for allegedly tossing bag of puppies near trash bin
Woman caught on video dumping 7 puppies in SoCal dumpster
Ohio woman allegedly starves two dogs locked in a cage, forcing one to eat the other
Dog, pig abandoned outside humane society adopted together
Puppy found in dumpster with severe broken leg adopted; suspect arrested
Dog, pig looking for new homes after being abandoned near humane society
Man charged after throwing Chihuahua wrapped in plastic bags in store trash
Investigators seize dozens of dogs from home during dog fighting investigation