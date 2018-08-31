Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Animal abuse
Video shows calves being brutally abused, tortured at farm
Kitten recovering after being thrown out of moving vehicle
College fraternity suspended after video shows puppy being forced to drink from keg
Teen charged with animal abuse after disturbing videos found
Dog, pig looking for new homes after being abandoned near humane society
More Animal abuse Headlines
Man arrested after family’s missing dog bound with wires, used ‘as soccer ball’
Dog intentionally set on fire after being tied to pole in park
Videos appear to show electric scooter rider dragging dog down street
Missing dog returned home safe — but without a leg
Shelter dogs left bloody after break-in, dog-fighting attack suspected
Pit bull who was shot in the face receives treatment
Man used scoped pellet rifle to kill 8-year-old girl’s puppy from balcony, police say
7 dead pit bulls, including puppy, found dumped in trash bags in New York
30-year-old cat dies after being shot with BB gun
77-year-old Colorado man pleads guilty to poisoning bald eagles, other wildlife