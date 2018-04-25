Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Amtrak
Rail closure from downtown to Oceanside in effect this weekend
Thousands travel by train to reach their Thanksgiving destinations
Amtrak to boost passenger capacity during Thanksgiving week
Amtrak adds new San Diego-Los Angeles train
Pedestrian killed by train in North County
More Amtrak Headlines
Train kills pedestrian in Oceanside
Amtrak train stranded in Oregon is finally moving, but not headed to L.A.
L.A.-bound train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday
Residents demand change after cliff collapse along Del Mar train tracks
Del Mar cliff collapse delays train service
Train kills pedestrian in North County
Man lying in tracks hit by North County train
Woman picking up trash on tracks hit by train in Mission Hills
Woman standing in tracks killed by train in Sorrento Valley
Man killed by Amtrak train in North County