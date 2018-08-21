Skip to content
Ammar Campa-Najjar
Rep. Duncan Hunter wins re-election despite indictments
Duncan Hunter, Ammar Campa-Najjar spar over migrant caravan
Evangelical Christian group holds rally to support Ammar Campa-Najjar
What happens if Duncan Hunter wins reelection and is convicted?
Campa-Najjar defends campaign contributions amid attacks by Rep. Duncan Hunter
3 retired generals join Hunter’s attack on challenger
Poll: Hunter leads in re-election fight despite federal charges
Veterans rally behind candidates for 50th Congressional District
Ammar Campa-Najjar addresses voters at town hall
Hunter, wife plead not guilty to misusing campaign funds
Duncan Hunter has plenty of supporters and critics in his district
Ammar Campa-Najjar reacts to opponent Duncan Hunter’s indictment