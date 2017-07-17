Skip to content
American Airlines
‘You’re all screwed’: Unruly passenger forces flight to land early
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
American Airlines extends flight cancellations into November
Woman asked to ‘cover up’ by American Airlines, lawyer says
American Airlines cancels summer flights due to Boeing grounding
San Diego travelers react to grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets
American Airlines pilot arrested just before transatlantic takeoff
Airlines won’t transport migrant kids separated from parents
American Airlines bans insects, hedgehogs and goats as emotional support animals
American Airlines sued after bride returning from honeymoon has medical emergency on flight and later dies
Video shows man being tasered on flight after allegedly groping, screaming insults at passenger
American and its union at odds over how many flights still need pilots
American Airlines cancellations possible after ‘glitch’ allows pilots to take vacation over Christmas week
NAACP warns black passengers about traveling with American Airlines
Airline says ‘passed gas’ did not force plane evacuation at NC airport