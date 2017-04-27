Skip to content
Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after boy, mother found safe
Video
Amber Alert issued for girl, 15, believed to be with SoCal murder suspects
National Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl
Amber Alert issued across Calif. for 4-year-old kidnapped by her mom
Body of missing 2-year-old found in wooded area amid Florida Amber Alert search
More Amber Alert Headlines
18-month-old boy found safe after suicidal father abducted toddler from L.A. home: Police
2 girls kidnapped in LA found safe
Missing baby found dead after disturbing text prompts Amber Alert
Boy reported missing in Amber Alert found safe in Mexico
Amber Alert: 15 month-old-boy taken by father in L.A.
Amber Alert canceled after abducted girl found safe in Temecula
3 missing New Mexico children found safe in California after Amber Alert issued
Boy, 9, missing after mother gunned down in Santa Maria
1-year-old boy found safe after abduction in San Francisco
Mother arrested after abduction of 6-year-old son