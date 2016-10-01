Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alfred Olango
Jury rules in favor of El Cajon cop in deadly shooting of Alfred Olango
Dozens march through El Cajon for the anniversary of Alfred Olango shooting
Protesters call for charges against officer in Alfred Olango shooting
DA clears officer in deadly shooting of Alfred Olango
Olango family files wrongful death claim in police shooting
More Alfred Olango Headlines
Group criticizes Al Sharpton for organizing protests of Olango shooting
NAACP requests restraining order against El Cajon police
Alfred Olango’s sister files $10K claim against El Cajon
Al Sharpton pledges support for family of man shot by El Cajon police
Community gathers in celebration of Alfred Olango
Former cop gives frame-by-frame analysis of El Cajon shooting video
Arrests of El Cajon demonstrators may be illegal, ACLU says
El Cajon businesses, residents hope for normalcy after 6 days of protests
More than dozen arrests made after rally, protests in El Cajon
El Cajon protests continue after video release