Alabama
WWII veteran’s grave marker mysteriously found near railroad tracks
Mom shares cruel note left in mailbox, receives outpouring of kindness
Woman pours hot grease on armed man accused of breaking into home
Century-old oats discovered in ceiling during restaurant renovation
Man fed meth to ‘attack squirrel’ to keep it aggressive, authorities say
Longhorn sets Guinness World Record
Alabama lawmakers pass bill requiring chemical castration of child molesters
Father honors late daughter’s memory with surprise field trip for her classmates
Alabama governor signs nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion bill into law
Alabama Senate passes near-total abortion ban bill
Police: Woman arrested after calling 911, claiming husband was a burglar
Authorities: Man said he ran from deputies because he needed to feed hogs
New mom who lost job over request to pump at work is raising awareness
Man charged after missing 11-year-old girl found dead in woods
Residents given 5 minutes of warning before tornadoes killed 23 people in Alabama