Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Airport Authority
Worker killed when airplane tire explodes at SoCal airport
Passenger passes TSA screening, boards flight with gun
Avoid these airports, flight times when booking Thanksgiving trips
Passengers to face AI lie detector tests at EU airports
Skyway could go from airport to downtown San Diego, study says
More Airport Authority Headlines
Hurricane Florence forces travelers to rethink plans
Vanilla Ice among hundreds of passengers quarantined on plane at JFK
$3.50 rental car fee fight threatens Chula Vista bayfront project
Dead fetus reportedly found on plane at LaGuardia Airport
Secret TSA program tracks unsuspecting passengers
Report: Man falls to his death at San Francisco airport