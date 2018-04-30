Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Afghanistan
US and Taliban agree to temporary truce, way forward in Afghanistan
President Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan
California man one of two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan this week
Teen honors father killed in Afghanistan with special senior photos
ISIS claims responsibility for bombing at wedding in Kabul
More Afghanistan Headlines
Suicide bomb rips through wedding ceremony in Kabul
Pentagon identifies 2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid talks of troop reductions
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan
Senate approves Middle East policy bill urging President Trump to keep US troops in Afghanistan, Syria
US military ordered to withdraw about half the troops in Afghanistan
3 US service members killed in Afghanistan blast
Mattis arrives in Afghanistan on surprise visit
US service member killed in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan
Eight journalists among 29 killed in twin Afghanistan blasts