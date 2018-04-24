Skip to content
Affordable Housing
Church exploring affordable housing options in Clairemont
City Council approves Balboa Avenue, Morena Boulevard housing plans
Affordable housing development proposed for downtown gets the green light
Poway breaks ground on housing project for adults with disabilities
Gov. Newsom announces affordable housing partnership with San Diego
More Affordable Housing Headlines
Residents rally against low-income housing project in Point Loma
MTS agrees to build affordable housing on abandoned parking lots
City Council approves affordable housing complex loan
Report updates city’s progress in meeting housing demand
Residents protest low-income housing plan for Point Loma
Report: You can’t afford a 2-bedroom rental on minimum wage anywhere in the U.S.
Affordable apartment complex opens in San Carlos
Almost half of US families can’t afford basics like rent and food
Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom talks housing crisis in SD
Renters struggle to find affordable housing