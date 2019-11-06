Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2020 Presidential Race
Tulsi Gabbard calls on Biden, Sanders to help put her in next debate
Bernie Sanders wins Calif. Democratic primary, AP projects
Pete Buttigieg ends presidential campaign
Video
Tom Steyer ends presidential bid
Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary, AP reports
More 2020 Presidential Race Headlines
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Video
Russia is trying to help Trump win in 2020, election security official says
Video
San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Pete Buttigieg for president
Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos
Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign
Bloomberg campaigns in San Diego for first time
Video
Presidential hopefuls threaten to skip debate over union dispute
Michael Bloomberg announces 2020 presidential run
Loyola Marymount University to host next presidential debate
Democratic debate forced to leave UCLA over labor dispute