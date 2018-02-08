Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2018 Winter Olympics
US Winter Olympics stars set to miss White House visit
Olympian rescues dog from meat trade in South Korea
Team USA’s biggest winter Olympic team nabs relatively few medals so far
Shaun White dismisses question about past harassment allegations
Carlsbad’s Shaun White wins third Olympic gold medal in men’s halfpipe
More 2018 Winter Olympics Headlines
Watch a 13-year-old Adam Rippon describe his Olympic dreams
Emily Sweeney’s luge crash stuns Olympic crowds
Ramona-raised skater seeks to follow up on season’s best performance at the Olympics
Team Norway’s chefs tried to order eggs. It didn’t go well
Ramona native Chris Knierium and wife compete in Winter Olympics figure skating