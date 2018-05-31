Skip to content
2018 Primary Election Guide
Galvez, Stenberg set for runoff in Chula Vista City Council race
Chula Vista mayor headed to runoff with Republican challenger
John Cox ‘proud’ of Trump’s support despite not voting for him in presidential election
City council incumbents fare well in reelection bids
Newsom, Cox headed for runoff in governor’s race
More 2018 Primary Election Guide Headlines
Summer Stephan wins District Attorney’s race
Fletcher, Dumanis bound for District 4 supervisor showdown
Record number of mail ballots could delay primary results
Get live election results for the California Primary
2 long-held Republican congressional seats face rash of challengers
Governor’s race: John Cox promises new approach
Stephanie Crowe’s mom warns voters of Summer Stephan
Chelsea King’s parents endorse Summer Stephan in District Attorney’s race
California’s ‘top two’ primary election tussle
Governor’s race: Travis Allen to focus on tax cuts