Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2018 Election
Democrat Mike Levin defeats Republican Diane Harkey
Voters reject SoccerCity initiative
President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi discuss post-election results
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ polling place after being told he wasn’t registered there
Women and LGBT candidates make history in 2018 midterms
More 2018 Election Headlines
Voters remove Judge Kreep from bench
Voting going smoothly despite long ballot, high turnout
Helen Woodward Animal Center to offer adoptable dogs at Rancho Santa Fe polls
San Diego County Registrar allows residents to easily find their polling place
Democrats look to take at least one seat on county Board of Supervisors
Fate of SDCCU Stadium to come down to Measures G and E
Find your polling place or drop-off locations for mail ballot
Democrats hope for path to City Council supermajority
San Diego Superior Court judicial officer to handle urgent election-related issues
1,000 drivers to get free gas as part of Proposition 6 rally