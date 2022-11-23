SAN DIEGO — You’ve just finished a delicious Thanksgiving meal and it is now time to find the energy to clean up the kitchen. But before you go pouring cooking oils and grease down your sink’s drain, stop and think about it for a minute.
Those type of liquids, even if mixed with soap or other chemicals, can cause sewage overflows, so keeping those home pipes clean is essential in order to prevent plumbing headaches.
San Diego County offers free drop-off locations for things like cooking oils — click on the names found below for each site’s hours.
- EDCO Recovery and Transfer – San Diego
3660 Dalbergia Street
- EDCO Recycling Buyback Center – Lemon Grove
6700 Federal Blvd.
- EDCO Recycling Buyback Center – La Mesa
8184 Commercial Street
- Waste Management Recycling Center – El Cajon
925 O’Connor St.
- Miramar Recycling Center
5165 Convoy Street
- Escondido Disposal
1044 W. Washington Avenue
- EDCO Certified Recycling Center – San Marcos
224 S. Las Posas Rd.
County officials also advise to store the used cooking oils in a secure container with a lid and label it “used cooking oil.”
Call 1-877-R-1-EARTH (1-877-713-2784) for more information.