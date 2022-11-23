SAN DIEGO — You’ve just finished a delicious Thanksgiving meal and it is now time to find the energy to clean up the kitchen. But before you go pouring cooking oils and grease down your sink’s drain, stop and think about it for a minute.

Those type of liquids, even if mixed with soap or other chemicals, can cause sewage overflows, so keeping those home pipes clean is essential in order to prevent plumbing headaches.

San Diego County offers free drop-off locations for things like cooking oils — click on the names found below for each site’s hours.

County officials also advise to store the used cooking oils in a secure container with a lid and label it “used cooking oil.”

Call 1-877-R-1-EARTH (1-877-713-2784) for more information.