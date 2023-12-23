SAN DIEGO — Christmas trees are lit up, presents are under the tree and you may still be doing some last minute shopping. The holiday season is in full swing as we head into Christmas Eve this weekend.

Although you may not be thinking just yet about what to do with your tree after the holidays, the City of San Diego is, and is ready to accept Christmas trees part of its recycling program.

Whether you’re one of those who keeps your tree up for weeks after the holidays or maybe you take it down the next day or right after New Year’s Day, you can recycle real Christmas trees for free in San Diego through the end of January.

The City of San Diego will kick off its 50th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program starting the day after Christmas (Dec. 26).

City of San Diego residents can drop off real Christmas trees to one of 16 locations through Jan. 23, 2024:

Carmel Valley – Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

– Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot) Encanto – Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

– Cielo Drive at Woodman Street Golden Hill – Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

– Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive Logan Heights – Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

– Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. Mission Bay – SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

– SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway Mountain View – Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

– Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side) Oak Park – Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot)

– Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot) Ocean Beach – Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

– Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. Otay Mesa/Nestor – Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

– Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard) Pacific Beach – Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

– Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street Rancho Bernardo – Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

– Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive Rancho Penasquitos – Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

– Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road San Diego State University – Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

– Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road Scripps Ranch – Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

– Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive Tierrasanta – Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

– Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot) University City – Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

According to the city, both green and flocked trees (fake snow) are accepted. All tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other tree decorations must be removed. No artificial trees will be accepted at the event.

San Diego residents also have the option to put old trees in their Organic Waste Recycling green bins for curbside pickup. Trees have to be cut in pieces to fit inside the bin so the lid can be closed.

Residents can also load up to two cubic yards of compost and mulch for free at the Miramar Greenery.

According to the city, the program gives Christmas trees another life by turning them into compost, wood chips and mulch to be used by San Diegans and businesses.

Over the last 50 years, the City of San Diego reports it has recycled 52,153 tons of trees, or 104.3 million pounds.