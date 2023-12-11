SAN DIEGO — Got unwanted items that need to go? The California Department of Transportation is holding free “Dump Day” events in El Centro and Brawley this weekend.

Both locations, 1102 Montenegro Way at Caltrans El Centro Maintenance Yard and 200 South Palm Ave at Caltrans Brawley Maintenance Yard, will open Saturday from 8 a.m.- noon, or until capacity is reached at the site, traffic officials said in a news release Monday.

On-site staff will accept non-hazardous, unwanted household items, according to Caltrans. Four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims will be taken per household.

Those attending are advised not to bring hazardous waste like batteries, paint, oils or flammables. Other undesired items include e-waste like televisions, computers, microwaves, stereo equipment and electronics, or construction debris like concrete, dirt, asphalt and asbestos.

Motorists should properly secure and tarp all cargo loads ahead of traveling, Caltrans said. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means, may not be accepted.

Dump Day is part of Clean California, a program aiming to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts, according to officials. More than 40 of these events have occurred in San Diego and Imperial Counties since the launch of the initiative in summer 2021.