SAN DIEGO — It’s Earth Month across the country and as the nation’s eighth largest city, San Diego is celebrating with a number of activities and volunteer opportunities.

Earth Month began in 1970, according to earthday.org, as a way to raise environmental awareness and demonstrate support for environmental protection.

In an effort to highlight environmental stewardship, the benefits of trees and to remind San Diegans how to be be climate resilient, the city and County of San Diego have scheduled several events in April.

“Our City remains committed to building a sustainable and climate-resilient future for all San Diegans,” said Councilmember Joe LaCava, Chair of the City of San Diego Environment Committee. “With Earth Month upon us, our community has a valuable opportunity to discover different ways the City supports sustainable goals. I urge all residents to partake in these free educational activities.”

Here’s a list of free activities that are open for all to attend.

— Arbor Day Celebration Event: Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This Arbor Day event will be held in Mission Bay’s Vacation Isle, located on Hibiscus Lane. Volunteers and city leaders will plant trees and “beautify the park” while reminding San Diegans of the benefits of trees.

— Every Day is Earth Day: One San Diego: Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This event will take place at the Valencia Park/Malcom X Library, located at 5148 Market Street,. Attendees will learn more about climate change and how they can help. This community event will also have giveaways and food to be enjoyed.

— Creek to Bay Cleanup: Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Think Blue San Diego and I Love a Clean San Diego will be organizing the largest cleanup in county this Earth Day. There are 4,000 cleanup sites volunteers can choose from to help “beautify ” San Diego’s local environment.

— Fight Climate Change From Your Kitchen: Saturday, April 29 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

This free educational workshop will be held at the San Ysidro Library, located at 4235 Beyer Blvd. Those who attend will learn how to decode food labels and prevent food waste by making the most of kitchen food scraps.

— Walk For Earth Day: Saturday, April 29 (times vary)

San Diegans can go outdoors in the community and “pledge their steps” to help raise awareness and inspire the community to give back to the earth. Click the link to sign up and join a team.

— Earth Day at South Clairemont Recreation Center: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Located at 3605 Clairemont Drive, Earth Day will be celebrated at the South Clairmont Recreation Center. The event will include seed planting, a park cleanup, simple crafts and a self-guided scavenger hunt. Plus, there will be informational booths throughout the park.

— Earth Fair at County Operations Center: Friday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located at 5500 Overland Drive, the center will have a variety of booths that will help San Diegans learn about ways the county makes a difference protecting and investing in our planet.

— Tree Planting & Park Beautification: Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers can help with “beautification projects,” including tree plantings, vegetation removal and general trash pickup, at these county parks: Cole Grade County Park; Collier County Park; Dos Picos County Park; Flinn Springs County; Hellhole Canyon County Preserve; Otay Lakes County Park; Potrero County Park; Rainbow County Park; Rancho Guajome Adobe; San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center; Santa Margarita County Preserve; Santa Ysabel Nature Center; Spring Valley County Park; Tijuana River Valley Regional Park; Valley Center Community Hall and Park.

— Earth Day Arts and Crafts: Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to Noon

This event will be held at the Spring Valley Community Center, located at 8735 Jamacha Blvd. in Spring Valley. There will be arts and crafts activities, along with educational opportunities.

— How to Properly Plant a Tree: This is a virtual activity.

Learn how to properly plant a tree as well as the importance of replanting native trees to replenish the local tree canopy. Click the link to get involved virtually.

These events are one of many steps towards creating a more sustainable San Diego.